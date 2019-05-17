Petition demanding Game of Thrones season 8 redo closes in on 1M signatures

HBO

Game of Thrones is almost finished for good, and some fans have been vocal in their dissatisfaction about how the story is unfolding.

Some are so unhappy, in fact, it seems they want to convince HBO to remake the entire season 8 by replacing Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss with new writers at the helm.

A fan named Dylan D. in Forth Worth, Texas started a Change.org petition earlier this week asking HBO to redo the entire season. The petition, titled "Remake Game of Thrones season 8 with competent writers," amassed more than 900,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," Dylan D. posted. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

While the petition itself doesn't detail specific plot grievances, many fans were notably upset when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) executed Lord Varys by Drogon's fire, then proceeded to storm King's Landing and kill men, women and children even after the bells of surrender sounded.

Many fans thought Daenerys' brutal actions seemed entirely out of character.

Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, The Breaker of Chains, most importantly

THE MOST RUINED CHARACTER ON GOT.



The petition has inspired support, criticism and some jokes. "So far we have over 20,000 signatures on our petition to never remake Doc Hollywood," one Twitter user wrote Friday.

So far we have over 20,000 signatures on our petition to never remake Doc Hollywood — Dan Clyne (@danCLYNE) May 16, 2019

Another fan, who goes by the name Wolfman Monsterman, started a separate Change.org petition this week urging fans to stop signing petitions forcing TV shows and movies to "meet your demands."

"It's time to take a stand against those taking a stand against witnessing narratives unfold in ways we didn't expect and pledge to never sign a petition demanding those fat cats in Hollywood adhere to our stupid, stupid ideas," states the petition, which has a little over 1,900 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Dylan, who started the petition calling for new Game of Thrones writers, posted an update sharing his passion for the show and further explaining why he started the petition.

"I didn't make this petition to be an entitled, whiny fan," he wrote. "I made it because I was immensely disappointed and needed to vent. Do I have a solution? I've got plenty of ideas, but no, I'm not a Hollywood writer. But you don't need to be a mechanic to know your car is broken."

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Game of Thrones might have disgruntled fans this season, but that hasn't stopped them from tuning in every Sunday to see if their favorite character survives another day. Sunday's episode, The Bells, attracted 18.4 million viewers who watched on HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now, HBO announced Tuesday.

This season's Battle of Winterfell episode, meanwhile, earned the honor of being the most tweeted episode in TV history.

Actor Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy, believes that being in a popular series means dealing with a passionate fan base.

"The diversity of the fans and the passion they bring to the table is admirable, and you want to have all of it," Asbæk told The Wrap on May 13. "You cannot satisfy one billion people, it's not possible. But you want to have them commit to the show, even if they don't like it."

