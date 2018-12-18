Penny Marshall dies at 75, celeb tributes flow: 'She was glorious'

Actor and director Penny Marshall, best known for her role as Laverne in the '70s TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley and for directing blockbusters such as 1992's A League of Their Own, died Monday at the age of 75.
Her publicist confirmed that she died at her Hollywood Hills home from complications related to diabetes.
In addition to the Happy Days spinoff show Laverne & Shirley, Marshall acted as a guest star in numerous TV shows such as '70s comedy series The Odd Couple.
Marshall was also the first guest star on The Simpsons in the role of Ms. Botz, aka The Babysitter Bandit, in the 1990 episode "Some Enchanted Evening" during the show's first season on Fox.
Later in her career, Marshall became an in-demand director with hits including the 1986 action-comedy Jumpin' Jack Flash starring Whoopi Goldberg and 1988's feel-good comedy Big starring Tom Hanks.
With Big, Marshall became the first female director to helm a movie that grossed over $100 million.
Marshall's brother Garry Marshall (who died in 2016) was also a well-known director and screenwriter.
Those who knew Marshall best -- including Marshall's ex-husband, filmmaker Rob Reiner, actor Tom Hanks and others -- took to Twitter to honor the filmmaker and actor.
