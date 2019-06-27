Paul Rudd answers the call for Jason Reitman Ghostbusters movie

Who you gonna call? Paul Rudd! The Ant-Man star is joining the new Ghostbusters movie that begins filming this fall, Rudd said in a short video released Thursday.
In the video, Rudd stands in front of Firehouse, Hook & Ladder Company 8 in New York's Tribeca, the building that's the base for the Ghostbusters in the 1984 original film.
"I can't wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters," Rudd says. "In fact I'm sliming myself right now."
Earlier this month, Sigourney Weaver, who starred as Dana Barrett in the original film, announced that she'll be back, and added that Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd will also return. Harold Ramis, who played Ghostbuster Egon Spengler, died in 2014.
The new film is due out in July 2020.
