TV and Movies

Patrick Stewart's Picard show will stream on Amazon next day outside US

If you live in the US, CBS All Access is still the only place you can watch Patrick Stewart reprise Jean-Luc Picard in an upcoming Star Trek TV series.

amazon-lab126-alexa-0046

Patrick Stewart is set to reprise his role of Jean-Luc Picard.

 CBS

CBS said its upcoming Star Trek spinoff series, in which Patrick Stewart will reprise his role of Jean-Luc Picard, will stream on Amazon Prime internationally 24 hours after episodes premiere in the US on CBS All Access. 

Note: CBS is the parent company of CNET. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

