CBS said its upcoming Star Trek spinoff series, in which Patrick Stewart will reprise his role of Jean-Luc Picard, will stream on Amazon Prime internationally 24 hours after episodes premiere in the US on CBS All Access.
Note: CBS is the parent company of CNET.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
In the latest Game of Thrones episode, Cersei evens the odds: And you thought the White Walkers were the real monsters...
Avengers: Endgame review -- Marvel thrill ride tops Infinity War: The satisfying superhero epic doesn't leave a second to spare. No spoilers.
Discuss: Patrick Stewart's Picard show will stream on Amazon next day outside US
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.