Star Trek mega-fan boldly goes where no home theater owner has gone before

He got the idea to build a Star-Trek themed home theater after attending the 50th anniversary convention at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City 2016 with his son. He decided to incorporate elements of both the original series and Star Trek The Next Generation.
At the bottom of the stairs he has a Star Trek Communicator, which he bought online. When you pass an automatic sensor, you hear the signature sound of the automatic starship doors opening and closing.
(The phrase "Captain to the Bridge" is 'shopped into the photo above, not painted on the wall, to indicate sound effects. Get ready for more.)
He decided the build the home theater as a holodeck because holodecks -- rooms where the Next Generation crew hung out and interacted with holographic virtual reality environments. He couldn't quite get to 4 dimensions, but he does have a 3D projector.
There were several Holodeck on the show. This one is #3. The doors automatically open as you approach and a voice says "Holo Deck 3 is ready."
For those who want a real insider's view of the whole set-up, you can watch Anil's awesome video tour above. It gives you a real sense of everything that went into the theater, including all the sound effects.
That's it for this installment of CNET's Show Us Yours, Star Trek edition. Live long and prosper, Anil.
