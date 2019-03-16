Star Trek mega-fan boldly goes where no home theater owner has gone before

CNET también está disponible en español.

This is Anil, who lives in central New Jersey. His home theater seeks out new life and new levels of Trekkie fandom. Let's take a tour.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
1
of 58

He got the idea to build a Star-Trek themed home theater after attending the 50th anniversary convention at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City 2016 with his son. He decided to incorporate elements of both the original series and Star Trek The Next Generation.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
2
of 58

This is the entrance to the basement. "Currently we're at the Star Trek Fleet Command starbase," Anil says. "And we're going to head into the starship."

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
3
of 58

At the bottom of the stairs he has a Star Trek Communicator, which he bought online. When you pass an automatic sensor, you hear the signature sound of the automatic starship doors opening and closing. 

(The phrase "Captain to the Bridge" is 'shopped into the photo above, not painted on the wall, to indicate sound effects. Get ready for more.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
4
of 58

Needless to say, his son is part of the crew, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
5
of 58

Anil built a transporter using laser lights and sound effects. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
6
of 58

Anil and son with the crew of Deep Space 9 from the 50th anniversary convention.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
7
of 58

More memorabilia. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
8
of 58

The crew from the original series in an "authentic" poster along with a Star Trek wall clock.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
9
of 58

He decided the build the home theater as a holodeck because holodecks -- rooms where the Next Generation crew hung out and interacted with holographic virtual reality environments. He couldn't quite get to 4 dimensions, but he does have a 3D projector.

There were several Holodeck on the show. This one is #3. The doors automatically open as you approach and a voice says "Holo Deck 3 is ready."

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
10
of 58

This is how he created the lighting and sound effects.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
11
of 58

The tiered seating being built. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
12
of 58

There's a spot for the projector in back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
13
of 58

Close up of the pneumatic door under construction.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
14
of 58

Everything was a little messy for a while.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
15
of 58

But this is how it turned out. The theater was completed in April of 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
16
of 58

View from the other side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
17
of 58

Close up of the doors leading out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
18
of 58

Anil mounted this plaque next to the doors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
19
of 58

Lights dimmed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
20
of 58

The screen is a whopping 21 ft. wide by 8.5 feet high.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
21
of 58

Captain James T in all his glory.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
22
of 58

This is what it looks like without the wide-angle lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
23
of 58

The back row. Note the authentic railing and bright blue LED lighting.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
24
of 58

From the other side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
25
of 58

He put red LED safety lights on stairs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
26
of 58

To control all those LEDs you need a...LED controller.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
27
of 58

A look out the window.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
28
of 58

The view's just as good from this one.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
29
of 58

Here's the Optoma projector with the custom wide angle lens that Anil built.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
30
of 58

A better look at the lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
31
of 58

The lens close up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
32
of 58

Back of the projector.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
33
of 58

Another shot of the screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
34
of 58

The Enterprise's screen on the screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
35
of 58

The equipment is hidden away.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
36
of 58

Front of the Denon AVR-S710W AV receiver, a step-down version of the AVR-S910W we reviewed in 2015.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
37
of 58

He's also got this Denon 11.2 channel receiver in the mix.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
38
of 58

And this Harmon Kardon AVR for sound effects.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
39
of 58

For 3D viewing sessions Anil has lots of active 3D glasses for guests.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
40
of 58

Each pair synchs to the projector to create the 3D effect for the viewer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
41
of 58

Here's an infrared transmitter so the glasses can synch to the projector properly.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
42
of 58

In case a big crowd gets the space too stuffy, there's an air purifier.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
43
of 58

The chairs have lights and USB charging ports, as well as cup holders.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
44
of 58

Hidden storage compartment in the armrest.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
45
of 58

Anil used a lot of Energy Take Classic speakers, some of CNET's favorites back in the day.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
46
of 58

Subwoofer with lighting effects device on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
47
of 58

Behind the scenes of those pneumatic doors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
48
of 58

Yes, that's the manual override switch in case the doors get stuck.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
49
of 58

Lighting controls.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
50
of 58

There's a Klipsch sub in the corner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
51
of 58

The sub is under a poster displaying different types of ships.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
52
of 58

Anil's collection of 3D films.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
53
of 58

Anil's DVD and game collection is no joke, but he's no Cinema Sicko.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
54
of 58

Hanging in the holodeck.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
55
of 58

He even watches standard TV in the room sometimes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
56
of 58

Here's one more look with the lights on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
57
of 58

For those who want a real insider's view of the whole set-up, you can watch Anil's awesome video tour above. It gives you a real sense of everything that went into the theater, including all the sound effects.

That's it for this installment of CNET's Show Us Yours, Star Trek edition. Live long and prosper, Anil.

Check out more great home theaters here. If you want to submit pictures of your own home theater, you can do so by clicking this link

Published:Caption:Photo:Anil/CNETRead the article
58
of 58
