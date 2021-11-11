Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Keep an eye on your pet bunnies. Iconic '80s psychosexual thriller Fatal Attraction is getting reimagined as a series for Paramount Plus.

The 1987 movie starred Glenn Close as Alex, a successful editor who becomes increasingly obsessed and unhinged after a brief affair with a married lawyer named Daniel, played by Michael Douglas.

"I'm not going to be ignored," she tells him after he makes it clear their liaison was a one-and-done type of thing. She then goes on to terrorize him, his wife and daughter and do something really, really bad to the clan's cute little rabbit.

Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) will star as Alex, with additional cast members to be announced.

With its portrayal of a strong career woman who's also profoundly unstable, the film hasn't exactly aged well with all viewers. But Paramount Plus promises to give the show a contemporary spin.

"The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," ViacomCBS' streaming service said in a statement.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside co-executive producer Kevin J. Hynes.

"Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series.

The series has yet to get a release date.