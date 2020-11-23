Oxford Dictionaries forgoes tradition and announces 'Words of an Unprecedented Year'

Oxford Languages/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

If you thought 2020 has been a lot to process, you're not alone. Oxford Dictionaries said that the last year ironically left them speechless and they couldn't settle on just one Word of the Year. For 2020, the Oxford Languages Word of the Year campaign instead would be an entire report titled Words of an Unprecedented Year.

Traditionally, Oxford's Word of the Year is a single word that's chosen to sum up the year-- the mood, character and what mattered. Previous Words of the Year 'climate emergency' in 2019 and 'youthquake' in 2017.

"But in 2020, just like our daily lives, the English language has undergone enormous change, adapting rapidly and repeatedly to world events," Oxford University Press said in a release on Monday.

To better encompass 2020, the Words of an Unprecedented Year data-driven report examines language themes in detail surrounding COVID-19 and words associated with it like coronavirus and lockdown. In addition, the report digs into events like January's bushfires, terms like impeachment, acquittal, mail-in, Brexit, and working remotely. The report also examines a year of social movements and countermovements -- Black Lives Matter, conspiracy theory and QAnon.

With everything that has happened this year, we decided 2020 could not be summarized by a single Word of the Year. Discover our 'Words of an Unprecedented Year' here: https://t.co/W5WXLJxte3 #WOTY2020 @OxLanguages pic.twitter.com/oHH7dTXn3W — Oxford Uni Press (@OxUniPress) November 23, 2020

"I've never witnessed a year in language like the one we've just had," Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages said in the release. "The team at Oxford were identifying hundreds of significant new words and usages as the year unfolded, dozens of which would have been a slam dunk for Word of the Year at any other time."