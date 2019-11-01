Overwatch 2 brings the gang back together again

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzcon 2019 saw another big game announcement with Overwatch 2. The sequel will focus on the heroes and their stories as they take on armies of killer robots attacking Earth.

The Overwatch 2 reveal was the kicker to the opening ceremony Friday at the annual fan confab. The new game will have player-versus-enemy content unlike the first game, which was all about player versus player. To expand on the story of the heroes, there will also be hero missions that players can partake in and upgrade their favorite characters.

There will still be PVP, including a new mode called Push. All the Overwatch heroes also will receive a graphical update with a new art style. Overwatch 2 will also see more heroes including the previously announced Sojourn.

"What we're hoping to do with Overwatch 2 is to really redefine what a sequel means," Jeff Kaplan, game director of Overwatch, said on stage Friday.

Kaplan went on to say that current Overwatch players will not be left in the dust. Those who have in-game cosmetics, skins and other content will see it carry over to the sequel.

No release date for the sequel was provided.