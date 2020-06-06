Overcooked is the delightful free co-op game we all need right now

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week's freebie doesn't have the A-list status of the last few weeks' games (Borderlands 2, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Civilization VI), but it makes up for that with charm and multiplayer joy that will cleanse your soul of all the insanity happening in the real world. From now until Thursday, June 11, you can get . The game usually costs $17.

So what's Overcooked all about? In a nutshell, it's a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve a variety of orders before your customers storm out in a huff. As Epic says, "Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef's whites, there isn't mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!" Food puns!

Our friends over at GameSpot loved the game, saying, "Overcooked is not only extremely accessible -- with intuitive, pick-up-and-play controls -- it's also adorable. Who wouldn't want to chop onions as a raccoon in a wheelchair?" You can read the whole Overcooked review, which awards the game an 8 out of 10.

As always, be sure to grab the game while it's free, because you get to keep it forever.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

