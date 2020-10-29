Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Kids between the ages of 9 and 12 are often called "tween" or "preteens" -- they're not yet teenagers, but their tastes may be a bit more mature than they once were. That can make choosing gifts for tweens a little tricky. Throw in a pandemic, and your options may seem limited. Luckily, we've researched the top products for girls in this age range and compiled a list of surefire hits. Whatever your girl's interests, she's sure to love something here. Whether she's into baking, dolls, science, crafts, skateboarding or simply relaxing, there's a gift for her. And all of these can all be safely enjoyed in the comfort of your coronavirus-free home! Treat your tween to a great gift that doubles as a fun activity.

Amazon Tweens who enjoy The Great British Baking Show and experimenting with desserts will go nuts for this chocolate pen. And we have to admit, it is pretty cool. The kid-friendly pen allows you to write in chocolate, creating all kinds of sweet designs. The set also features a melting tray for four different colors of chocolate. Forty molds for candy creation are included so your little confectioner can create to her heart's content.

Amazon You'll have to give this gift early; it's an advent calendar! Count down the 12 days until Christmas with the famous gray cat Pusheen and friends. There are 12 plush surprises inside the adorable pastel gift box. When all the doors have been opened, your tween will love setting up the cozy scene and placing the cute animals around the tree.

Rowan If you've got a girl who loves earrings, a Rowan subscription will bring joy month after month. Sign up for a monthly package including a pair of sterling silver or gold vermeil earrings, an accessory and inspirational words geared to tweens. The introductory box also has a journal and pen, a travel pouch and an earring stand. You can also opt to buy hypoallergenic earrings a la carte.

Amazon Get your girl out and about with her own skateboard -- it's one activity she can still do during the pandemic. We love the galaxy design on this flexible plastic deck, and the board's smooth ride. Available in five cool colors.

Amazon Encourage your tween's self-expression with this cool journal craft set. A 70-sheet journal is included, plus plenty of craft supplies to gussy it up. There are practical items like a pen and magnetic bookmarks, as well as glitter tape and stickers to embellish pages. If your girl likes to write or stay organized, she'll appreciate this on-trend set.

American Girl If your tween (like so many) is into American Girl dolls, she probably wants the latest edition to the historical lineup, Courtney. Courtney is from the '80s, as you can see from her acid-wash denim and hot pink scrunchie. Her accessories -- Care Bears, a Walkman and a Pac-Man lunch box -- will totally make moms nostalgic.

Amazon Ravensburger has translated '90s Halloween hit (and 2020 rerelease) Hocus Pocus into a spooky fun board game. Players band together to protect Salem from the Sanderson sisters. Best for ages 8 and up, this is a cooperative game parents will enjoy, too.

Amazon Tweens want in on the tie dye trend! Grant your crafter's wish with this cool set. Bonus for parents: It's basically mess-free, thanks to a handy orb scenario. Kids can squirt the dye bottles (12 colors included) into the orb to color their projects -- there are even gloves to keep dye off hands.

Amazon We think a subscription gift is the best kind of gift; it keeps giving once the holiday season is over. Pipsticks is a fun sticker club that delivers cute packages perfect for the tween set. Shower her in stickers! Kids' subscriptions start at just $12 per month.

Lush Gift her a luxe bath experience with this set from Lush. The brand is known for their quality ingredients and cool packaging, something tweens appreciate. The butterfly gift set includes a great trio of shower or bath products: a Sleepy lavender bar soap, Ro's Argan Body Conditioner and toffee Honey I Washed The Kids Shower Gel. And it's all wrapped up, ready to go under the tree.

Amazon If your kid is feeling a pull to help out in the world, this guide book is a great tool for ages 10 and up. A Smart Girl's Guide: Making a Difference is full of ideas, tips and information for your little world changer. Inspiration from other girls will fuel her fire.

Amazon If your tween loves O.M.G. fashion dolls, this is the hot holiday gift. The Remix Super Surprise includes over 70 music-themed items to unbox, including four bigger O.M.G. dolls, four smaller L.O.L. dolls, and little musical instruments (that actually play).

Amazon This cool STEAM kit lets your tween learn about science while growing her own colorful crystals. Win-win! The kit has everything needed to grow crystals and create crystal decor (like the mermaid tail statuette) and crystal charms for jewelry. Beads, cords and craft tools are also included.

This story has been completely updated for the 2020 holiday season.