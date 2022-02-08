Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The Oscars are back for another year, celebrating the best movies released in 2021. In the best picture race, The Power of The Dog, King Richard and West Side Story look to be frontrunners, with an outside shot for crowd favorite Don't Look Up.

Drive My Car, Nightmare Alley, Belfast and Licorice Pizza are also among the films gaining multiple nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi are up for best director.

Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and Ariana DeBose are among those in the running for acting awards.

Dune, Cruella, Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die are among the films nominated for technical prowess in categories like costumes and visual effects. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer and Jonny Greenwood are among the contenders in the music categories. Although Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for Encanto it's not for the song you might expect -- the filmmakers submitted Dos Oruguitas for consideration before We Don't Talk About Bruno became a sensation.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 27, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The 94th Academy Awards ceremony might look a little different from last year's opinion-splitting intimate show: This year, there will be a host (we don't know who yet), and new producers have taken over. As always in recent years, streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video will be in the running, especially as the pandemic disrupted many planned theatrical releases.

The nominations were announced Tuesday by Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross and an assortment of health care workers, schoolkids and other regular folk. Check out the list of nominations below.

The full list of nominations

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA (Sian Heder)



Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don't Look Up (Adam McKay and David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Film Editing

Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive -- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas -- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy -- Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die -- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do -- Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Production Design

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major and Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Visual Effects