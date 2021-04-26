Oscars 2021 full list of winners Johnson & Johnson vaccine Mortal Kombat review Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman in Oscars speech Questlove's gold Crocs Stimulus check updates

Oscars 2021 results: All the winners, from Nomadland to Chloé Zhao and Daniel Kaluuya

Nomadland was a big winner, but who else took home Oscars?

Chloé Zhao won best director, and her film Nomadland won best picture.

 Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The 2021 Oscars Sunday was a little bit different. Play-off music didn't interrupt speeches, it was more relaxed. 

Also history was made, with Chloé Zhao becoming the second ever woman to win best director and the first woman of color to nab that award. Minari's Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress, the first Korean acting win in the show's 93-year history. Perhaps surprisingly, Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father, beating the late Chadwick Boseman, who had been the favorite. On Monday, Hopkins spoke warmly of Boseman in a video posted to Instagram. 

Nomadland, from Chloé Zhao, won best picture and best actress for Frances McDormand, a whopping fourth Oscar win for the actress. Nomadland won three Oscars overall, the most on the night. Mank, The Father, Tenet, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Soul and Sound of Metal were among those that took two. Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar for best supporting actor early on in the night, giving a memorably unconventional tribute to his parents. 

It was a big night for streaming services, too. Netflix won more awards than any other studio, with seven. Disney Plus and Amazon studios both earned two, and even Facebook won its first ever Oscar. 

Check out the full list of winners for the 93rd award ceremony below.

Oscars 2021 winners

Best picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland -- winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- winner

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari -- winner

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul -- winner

Best film editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal -- winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank -- winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank -- winner
News of the World
Tenet

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet -- winner

Best documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher -- winner
Time

Best documentary short

Colette -- winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul -- winner
Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You -- winner
Opera
Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers -- winner
White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal -- winner
Soul

Best costume design

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Best international feature film

Another Round -- winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father -- winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman -- winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Here were the best looks from the red carpet. (To be honest, they were all best looks just for making it there.) Among the expected 170 guests were a host of presenters, including Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and his beloved interpreter Sharon Choi. The legends themselves.

Brad Pitt

gettyimages-1314439074

Brad Pitt handed the best supporting actress award to a very happy Youn Yuh-jung.

 Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

gettyimages-1314424500

Olivia Colman at the UK hub of the 93rd Academy Awards at BFI Southbank in London, England.

 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Laura Dern

gettyimages-1314431431

Laura Dern helped hand out a couple of awards.

 Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

gettyimages-1314430215

Amanda Seyfried was up for best actress, her first Oscar nomination.

 Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Regina King

gettyimages-1314429837

Regina King helped kick off the show on hosting duties.

 Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

gettyimages-1314426201

Angela Bassett looking stunning in red.

 Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen

gettyimages-1314422314

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attended a screening of the Oscars in Sydney, Australia.

 Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images

Zendaya

gettyimages-1314421796

Aside from serving looks, Zendaya helped out with presenting awards.

 Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

gettyimages-1314421775

Margot Robbie made it.

 Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Halle Berry

gettyimages-1314421710

Strong candidate for best dressed.

 Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

gettyimages-1314420777

Vanessa Kirby scored her first Oscar nomination for best actress for Pieces of a Woman.

 Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Maria Bakalova

gettyimages-1314418133

Maria Bakalova was nominated for best supporting actress for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

 Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

gettyimages-1314418138

Riz Ahmed was nominated for best actor for Sound of Metal. This was the first time the category included a Muslim nominee.

 Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield

Viola Davis

gettyimages-1314416233

Viola Davis was up for best actress for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

 Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Daniel Kaluuya

Emerald Fennell

Chloé Zhao

The cast of Minari

gettyimages-1314438108

Yuh-Jung Youn and Han Ye-ri, the former of which won best supporting actress!

 Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Alan Kim

Because Alan Kim's so adorable, he deserves two posts.

OK, why not a third.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Colman Domingo

Glenn Close

gettyimages-1314412405

Glenn Close was nominated for best supporting actress for Hillbilly Elegy, but unfortunately the eight-time nominee didn't win.

 Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

And here she is at the show.

gettyimages-1314425999

Reese Witherspoon at Union Station in Los Angeles, California.

 Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

