This year's Oscars was a little bit different. Play-off music didn't interrupt speeches, it was more relaxed.

But more importantly it made history, with Chloé Zhao becoming the second ever woman to win best director and the first woman of color to nab that award. Minari's Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress, the first Korean acting win in the show's 93-year history. Perhaps surprisingly, Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father, beating the late Chadwick Boseman, who had been the favorite. On Monday, Hopkins spoke warmly of Boseman in a video posted to Instagram.

Nomadland, from Chloé Zhao, won best picture and best actress for Frances McDormand, a whopping fourth Oscar win for the actress. Nomadland won three Oscars overall, the most on the night. Mank, The Father, Tenet, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Soul and Sound of Metal were among those that took two. Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar for best supporting actor early on in the night, giving a memorably unconventional tribute to his parents.

It was a big night for streaming services, too. Netflix won more awards than any other studio, with seven. Disney Plus and Amazon studios both earned two, and even Facebook won its first ever Oscar.

Check out the full list of winners for the 93rd award ceremony below.

Oscars 2021 winners

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland -- winner

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- winner

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- winner

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- winner

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari -- winner

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul -- winner

Best film editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal -- winner

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank -- winner

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank -- winner

News of the World

Tenet

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet -- winner

Best documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher -- winner

Time

Best documentary short

Colette -- winner

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul -- winner

Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You -- winner

Opera

Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers -- winner

White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal -- winner

Soul

Best costume design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Best international feature film



Another Round -- winner

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father -- winner

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman -- winner

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Here were the best looks from the red carpet. (To be honest, they were all best looks just for making it there.) Among the expected 170 guests were a host of presenters, including Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and his beloved interpreter Sharon Choi. The legends themselves.

Brad Pitt

Olivia Colman

Laura Dern

Amanda Seyfried

Regina King

Angela Bassett

Sacha Baron Cohen

Zendaya

Margot Robbie

Halle Berry

Vanessa Kirby

Maria Bakalova

Riz Ahmed

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent for the #Oscars. Absolutely amazing look

Viola Davis

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan dazzles in a gold gown on the #Oscars red carpet. She understood the assignment.

Daniel Kaluuya

Best supporting actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya arrives on the #Oscars red carpet sporting an all black suit.

Best supporting actor nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. share a laugh on the #Oscars red carpet.

Emerald Fennell

Friendly Reminder: Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have ALREADY made #Oscars history tonight!

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao is making history at the #Oscars and really showed up in sneaks and French braids.

The cast of Minari

Alan Kim



Minari's Alan S. Kim still serving looks as the #Oscars get underway

Because Alan Kim's so adorable, he deserves two posts.

OK, why not a third.

Leslie Odom Jr.

What a stunning serve by Leslie Odom Jr. for the #Oscars

Colman Domingo

Me: I don't feel like tweeting about the #Oscars red carpet.



Colman Domingo: Hmm, we'll see about that.

Glenn Close



Reese Witherspoon

And here she is at the show.