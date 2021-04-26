Oscars 2021 memes: Daniel Kaluuya's sex comment makes mom squirm

Parents often embarrass their kids, but during the Oscars on Sunday, things got reversed. After Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, his acceptance speech detoured into a place his mother couldn't have imagined.
"My mum met my dad, they had sex, it's amazing," Kaluuya said, as his mom, Damalie Namusoke, contorted her face in ... horror? Confusion? Embarrassment? "Do you know what I'm saying? I'm here, do you know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive, so I'm going to celebrate that tonight."
The actor's mom's was sitting in the live audience, which was smaller than usual due to coronavirus safety precautions. Images of her perplexed face -- and of his sister hiding her own face in her hands -- began to make their way around social media.
"Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya's mother as he talks about his parents having sex," quipped author and journalist Dave Itzkoff.
CNET's Nicole Archer tweeted, "If your Oscars speech doesn't inspire this reaction from your mum and sister I don't want it."
Kaluuya addressed his oversharing in a post-award interview shared by the Academy. According to a tweet, the Oscar winner said, "I haven't talked to my mom yet. I'm gonna avoid my phone for a bit. But she'll be cool. She has a sense of humor." He also added that it's "pretty obvious that all our parents had sex."