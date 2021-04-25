Oscars 2021 live updates Johnson & Johnson vaccine Mortal Kombat review Elon Musk to host SNL AirTags Falcon and Winter Soldier finale Stimulus check updates

Oscars 2021 live results: All the winners, from Chloé Zhao to Daniel Kaluuya

Youn Yuh-Jung wins best supporting actress for Minari! Mank, Tenet, Chloé Zhao, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Daniel Kaluuya are also among the winners.

gettyimages-1314429196

Daniel Kaluuya wins best supporting actor.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

The speeches are lengthy (and surprisingly moving), there's already been one gaffe and the theater is intimate. The 2021 Oscars are underway, looking slightly different after a tough year. The 93rd award ceremony is a history-making ceremony, with Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao both up for best director, the first time two women have been nominated in the category. And Chloé Zhao took home the win! Riz Ahmed is up for best actor, marking the first time the category has included a Muslim nominee.

Netflix is in the best picture race with Mank, up for 10 nominations, the most overall. But awards darling Nomadland, from Chloé Zhao, is looking like it has the best odds. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below, updated live.

Oscars 2021 winners

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank -- winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank -- winner
News of the World
Tenet

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari -- winner

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet -- winner

Best documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher -- winner
Time

Best documentary short

Colette -- winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul -- winner
Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You -- winner
Opera
Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers -- winner
White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal -- winner
Soul

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- winner

Best costume design

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best international feature film

Another Round -- winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father -- winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman -- winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Not yet announced

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best film editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Here are the best looks from the red carpet -- and the at home versions -- so far. (To be honest, they're all best looks just for making it there.) Among the expected 170 guests are a host of presenters, including: Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The legend himself.

Olivia Colman

gettyimages-1314424500

Olivia Colman at the UK hub of the 93rd Academy Awards at BFI Southbank in London, England.

 Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Laura Dern

gettyimages-1314431431

Laura Dern helped hand out a couple of awards.

 Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

gettyimages-1314430215

Amanda Seyfried is up for best actress, her first Oscar nomination.

 Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Regina King

gettyimages-1314429837

Regina King helped kick off the show on hosting duties.

 Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

gettyimages-1314426201

Angela Bassett looking stunning in red.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen

gettyimages-1314422314

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are attending a screening of the Oscars in Sydney, Australia.

 Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images

Zendaya

gettyimages-1314421796

Zendaya will be helping out with presenting awards.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

gettyimages-1314421775

Margot Robbie made it.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Halle Berry

gettyimages-1314421710

Strong candidate for best dressed.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

gettyimages-1314420777

Vanessa Kirby scored her first Oscar nomination for best actress for Pieces of a Woman.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Maria Bakalova

gettyimages-1314418133

Maria Bakalova is nominated for best supporting actress for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

 Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

gettyimages-1314418138

Riz Ahmed is nominated for best actor for Sound of Metal. This is the first time the category has included a Muslim nominee.

  Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield

Viola Davis

gettyimages-1314416233

Viola Davis is up for best actress for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

 Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Daniel Kaluuya

Emerald Fennell

Chloé Zhao

The cast of Minari

Alan Kim

Because Alan Kim's so adorable, he deserves two posts.

OK, why not a third.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Colman Domingo

Glenn Close

gettyimages-1314412405

Glenn Close at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station. She was nominated for best supporting actress for Hillbilly Elegy, but unfortunately the eight-time nominee didn't win.

 Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

And here she is at the show.

gettyimages-1314425999

Reese Witherspoon attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

