Oscars 2019: Results, red carpet, watch online and more

The 2019 Oscars, aka the 91st annual Academy Awards, are happening right now. As if you didn't know.
But maybe you don't know where you can stream the show live, or the start times and everything else necessary to make your Oscars 2019 experience go off without a hitch.
That's where we come in. We've listed the top ways to watch online -- including free options that are nice and legal -- as well who's nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor and all the rest. Yes, Black Panther is up for best picture (as well as best costume design) and might even have a slight chance, though Roma's our top prediction.
Want to know more? Read on.
Who won?
We're already halfway through the Oscars. Head to our results posts to see who's won so far!
Where can I stream the 2019 Oscars online?
For audiences in the US, ABC is streaming the live broadcast of the Oscars on the ABC website, but only to specific cities and only after you sign in with a participating pay TV provider -- typically a cable company, satellite provider or live streaming service. Click here for details.
If you subscribe to a live TV streaming service that carries ABC in your city, you can use it to watch the Oscars too. DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV all carry ABC in most US cities. All of them offer a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up now and cancel after the ceremony if you want. Note that Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T Watch Now and Philo do not carry ABC at all.
DirecTV Now
DirecTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your ZIP code.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ABC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes ABC. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed of Fox where you live.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.
The above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.
Another option is Locast, which streams local broadcasters, including ABC, in certain large US cities, for free. And of course you could always use an antenna to try to pick up the ABC station in your area (DVR optional).
For folks looking for an insider's look into the show, you can also watch the IMDb LIVE at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Twitch. It's hosted by Aisha Tyler, who is good at that sort of thing.
For viewers outside the US, oscars.org has a list of providers around the world that will carry the broadcast, including BSkyB, Canal+ France and CCTV-6.
Where can I stream the red carpet?
The earlier red carpet proceedings will be streamed live on Twitter. You can watch by following the Academy Awards official Twitter account here. Sister site Entertainment Tonight Online and as usual the E network, available on many live TV streaming services, will have Oscars pre-coverage all day Sunday, with E's red carpet coverage beginning at 2 p.m. PT.
Who are the nominees?
Let's focus on the big six: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. (And here's our full list of the nominees.)
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee
Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Actor
Christian Bale -- Vice
Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malik -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma
Glenn Close -- The Wife
Olivia Colman -- The Favourite
Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali -- Green Book
Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born
Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell -- Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams -- Vice
Marina de Tavira -- Roma
Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone -- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite
How can I watch the nominees online?
We have a list of where you can watch the Oscar 2019 nominees.
Who's going to win?
You can read our predictions for Best Picture here. But some believe that Black Panther could have a shot at Best Picture. Maybe.
