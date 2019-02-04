Oscars 2019 show nets Brie Larson, Daniel Craig as presenters

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

The 2019 Academy Awards may still lack a host, but the show just announced plenty of presenters.

Marvel heroes Brie Larson, Chris Evans and Tessa Thompson, 007 Daniel Craig, Charlize Theron and Whoopi Goldberg are among those who will hand out awards.

Also presenting will be Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg and Constance Wu.

Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the LA Philharmonic for the In Memoriam segment.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a big presence at this year's Oscars, with Black Panther among the nominees for Best Picture and six other awards (here's our guide to watching all the contenders).

