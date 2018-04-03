Sarah Tew/CNET

Oppo Digital, maker of high-end audio products and disc players, is saying farewell.

The 14-year-old company announced Monday that it will gradually stop manufacturing new products such as Blu-ray and 4K UHD players. Existing products will continue to be supported and warranties will still be valid, the company says. In-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services will also still be available. Firmware will be maintained and updates will occasionally be released.

Oppo Digital, based in Menlo Park, California, is owned by a Chinese company.

"From now on, Oppo Digital will focus our main effort on organizing and ensuring long term support for the existing generation of products," the company said in an FAQ on its site.

The announcement comes as thousands of people are ditching discs and other physical media for streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

