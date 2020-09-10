On Thursday, Apple Arcade added the game A Monster's Expedition from studio Draknek & Friends to its growing catalog of over 130 titles. In this open-world puzzle adventure game, you play as a curious monster on a mission to learn more about mythical "humans."
Gameplay involves pushing trees over to create pathways, and exploring hundreds of islands to learn about the history of humanity. As a monster, you'll also be able to immerse yourself in human culture with humorous exhibits from "Human Englandland."
With the release of Apple Arcade a year ago, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 130 new and exclusive games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.
Discuss: Open-world puzzle adventure game A Monster's Expedition arrives on Apple Arcade
