One of the best Prime Day deals is still available for $29

Sarah Tew/CNET

Prime Day was just last week, but it already seems like a million years ago: All of the best Amazon device deals are long gone, as are the vast majority of other great sales, like historic low prices on some of our favorite Bose and Sony headphones. But one deal that remains is worth calling out: . That's an $11 savings from the price where it debuted just a few short weeks ago.

The Roku Express 4K Plus is an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice winner because it's a nearly universal recommendation. The tiny box adds nearly every streaming channel to any HDMI-equipped TV -- from Netflix to Disney Plus to Peacock to HBO Max, and everything in between -- at full 4K resolution with HDR support, for optimal color reproduction on compatible TVs. (Pro tip: While Roku has booted YouTube TV from new installs, that service is available from inside the standard YouTube app for subscribers.) If your TV isn't 4K, no problem: This model will work just fine, too. Oh, and the remote controls your TV's power and volume as well. In short, there's very little to not like here. Read our Roku Express 4K Plus review.

To be clear, if you already have a recent Roku, Fire TV or smart TV with a built-in set of apps, there's not anything new you'll find here. But if you have an older TV -- one where the manufacturer stopped adding new streaming options to the menu long ago -- this $30 investment will get you the full panoply of streaming options, including a ton of totally free content on services like the Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.