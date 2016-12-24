On Twitter, Trump supports Putin's mockery of Democrats

A wearable that can do it all: My CES 2017 wish

Enlarge Image Photo by The Washington Post/Getty Images

It's Christmas, a time of peace and love, but the concepts of winning and losing continue to fill Donald Trump's mind.

And, of course, fill his Twitter feed.

On Friday, the president-elect considered the plight of the Democrats, those losers who can't believe they lost.

He used not his own well-chosen words, but borrowed those of Vladimir Putin.

"Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: 'In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity.' So true!" he tweeted.

It still must be quaint for many to see an American president-elect seeming to be such an admirer of a Russian president. Especially a Russian president who is accused of eliminating opponents by force, rather than even risk losing to them in any way.

Some might imagine that President Ronald Reagan wouldn't have been quite so accommodating toward a man who has considerable designs on, well, other countries.

These are, however, different times. Trump is said to enjoy something of a bromantic relationship with Putin. Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that he stands with Putin's assessment of Democrats who so believed they would succeed and still can't seem to believe that they lost.

Of course, it could be that they both think they're playing clever games. World leaders tend to be like that. Indeed, Trump has vowed to expand America's nuclear arsenal, which might not entirely sit well with Putin.

Those of jaundiced mind might pause, though, to consider the concept of losing with dignity.

They might have these tweeted words still rattling in their minds: "The Emmys are all politics, that's why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won -- even though it should have many times over."

These dignified thoughts were offered in 2012 by Donald Trump after his own "Apprentice" show was unfairly passed over by clearly myopic judges.

It has seemed hard for Trump to take this considerable loss with complete dignity.

He returned to Twitter again in 2013 to muse: "I should have many Emmys for The Apprentice if the process were fair -- in any event, it's not my day job."

Then there was this in 2014: "Which is worse and which is more dishonest -- the #Oscars or the Emmys?"

Indeed, Entertainment Weekly managed to dig up 20 times that Trump has tweeted critically about an award show that didn't offer him what he believed should have been his. In the third presidential debate, Trump also insisted that his show should have won.

I've been unable to find any tweets by Putin to criticize the manifest injustices that have descended upon Trump.