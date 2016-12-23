Donald Trump rages at A-list celebrities on Twitter

A wearable that can do it all: My CES 2017 wish

Up Next A wearable that can do it all: My CES 2017 wish

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by Mark Wallheiser, Getty Images

When you're the leader of the free world, you can make a lot of things happen.

It seems, though, that the president-elect is having trouble getting the famous to perform at his inauguration.

Multiple reports have suggested that Elton John, Celine Dion, Garth Brooks and many others have declined to participate.

Some cite scheduling conflicts. Some, one suspects, might not feel it's good for their image to be associated with a man who wasn't embraced by the entertainment community -- as he wasn't by the CEOs of the Fortune 100.

This seems to be rankling Trump. One can deduce this because he drifted onto his favorite public relations platform -- Twitter -- on Thursday.

"The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" he tweeted.

He's correct that the presence of everyone from Beyoncé to Katy Perry on the Clinton campaign bandwagon doesn't seem to have swayed voters in swing states. It might, indeed, have swung people away from voting for her. There was more than a little of "sing it, shout it, there's no reason to doubt it, we've got this in the bag" about the campaign.

In which case, why would Trump want these celebrities anyway? The intimation from his tweet is that some may be prepared to perform as long as they're treated like royalty and given tickets for, who knows, their families and entourages.

Some might suspect that most, if not all, see no business upside from being seen at such an event. For all his talk about uniting, Trump has yet to manage the persuasive skills to get everyone to see it or believe it.

So far, only the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes and Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old singer from "America's Got Talent" have agreed to perform.

But if he really wants the people, then let the people do the singing. Bring people out of the audience to perform. Make it an Inauguration Karaoke Day, in association with, why not, "America's Got Talent."

The people would love it. And think of all the money the government would save.