These slick shades pack the power of Android for AR

Enlarge Image Photo by ODG

If the future is that bright, these are the shades you gotta wear.

At Qualcomm's CES press conference on Tuesday, Osterhout Design Group showed off a pair of smart glasses running on Android and powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 powerhouse chip -- the kind of processing power that usually runs a high-end phone like a Samsung Galaxy S7 or Google Pixel.

ODG showed off two versions of its glasses: the R-8, which is designed for consumers, and the business-oriented R-9. The marquee feature is the ability to run augmented reality programs, which see digital images in the lenses, superimposed over the real world.

The R-8 and R-9 mark the latest development in the burgeoning field of AR, also known as mixed reality, a technology championed by Microsoft through its HoloLens headgear. If you've played Pokemon Go, with its digital monsters living on your phone screen via real-life images shot on your camera, then you've experienced AR.

This isn't the first pair of AR glasses built by ODG, but the R-8 represents its initial foray into the consumer market. The glasses offer a 40-degree field of vision and high-definition resolution, allowing you to watch movies that float in your view, as well as take advantage of navigation and educational "experiences."

Photo by ODG

"This is so much bigger than just a device, it's about a whole new computing medium that will transform how we interact and discover information and engage with people and objects in the world around us," ODG CEO Ralph Osterhout said in a statement.

The R-9 offers a 50-degree field of vision and will run special business applications.

The use of the flagship Snapdragon 835 chip in the R-8 and R-9, rather than in a high-profile phone, speaks to Qualcomm's push to make its chips useful in different kinds of hardware. The company has been pushing to get its brains into other devices, including wearables, drones and smart speakers, to diversify itself from its core phone business.

These wearables aren't cheap. The R-9 will cost $1,799 when it hits the market in the second quarter. ODG plans to ship a developer version of the R-8 for $1,000 in the second half.

The Snapdragon 835, which uses a new process that makes the chip smaller and more power-efficient, allows manufacturers to design more compact devices. ODG has made smart glasses before, but never this small.

The chip's size makes for glasses that aren't just a piece of technology, but a fashion statement.

"They are not regular sunglasses," Hugo Swart, head of Qualcomm's home entertainment business, said in an interview last month. "But they're getting there."