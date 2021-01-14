Oculus Quest is getting multiuser support in February

CNET

Oculus Quest is getting multiuser support soon, according to the company. This will mean that multiple accounts will be able to log onto and use the virtual reality device.

According to Oculus, starting in February users will be able to add up to three additional accounts to their devices, then share apps between them. While feature will start on the Quest 2, Oculus says it plans to roll out multiuser support and app sharing to all Quest devices.

The new features will come with some limitations: New accounts will require a Facebook account, and app sharing will only work from the primary user to secondary users -- not the other way around.