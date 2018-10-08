NYCC 2018 trailer reveals: Titans, Star Trek, Aquaman and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

While many of New York Comic Con 2018's panels included exclusive footage for fans who could make it to the show, several movies and TV shows released trailers that anyone can watch online. Here they are.

Titans

DC Universe's first original drama was impossible to miss during the first half of New York Comic Con, with the streaming service debuting new footage and screening the show's first two episodes to the public just as the convention got started Wednesday.

While the show has been keeping the team mostly separate in the early outings of the show, DC released a trailer showing the first footage of the Titans all together and ready to fight.

Read our review of the first three episodes of Titans here.

Harley Quinn

Dick Grayson's darker Titans show wasn't the only DC Universe series teased in New York. DC Universe's Harley Quinn had its first teaser trailer and the reveal that Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco will take on the role of the sometimes villain, other times antihero.

Harley Quinn has 26 episodes in the making, and is set to debut on DC Universe in 2019.

Aquaman

Warner Bros. Pictures

No, Aquaman didn't hold a panel at New York Comic Con. But that didn't stop the Jason Momoa film from flooding Comic Con Friday with a trailer that shows off the hero in his classic green and yellow costume, complete with trident in hand.

Now playing: Watch this: Aquaman extended look takes us to the desert and the...

Daredevil

Marvel's Daredevil gave fans plenty of details on the Netflix show's third season, holding a panel with the cast on Saturday. A "Meet Agent Poindexter" trailer was released after the show's panel.

Deadly Class

Deadly Class, a comic-book-based show about a school for young killers-in-training, had a teaser trailer reveal Saturday along with its premiere date of Jan. 16, 2019 at 10 p.m. on the Syfy network in the US.

The show, which is executive-produced by Avengers: Infinity War's Joe and Anthony Russo, stars Benjamin Wadsworth as Marcus Lopez, Benedict Wong as Master Lin, Lana Condor as Saya Kuroki, María Gabriela de Faría as Maria Salazar, Luke Tennie as Willie Lewis and Liam James as Billie.

Star Trek: Discovery

CBS

It's Spock like you've never seen him before: with facial hair.

Star Trek: Discovery's season 2 trailer debuted Saturday during the show's panel, which gave viewers a first look at Ethan Peck as the legendary Vulcan.

Now playing: Watch this: New Star Trek: Discovery trailer unveils first look at...

Disclosure: CNET earns commissions from the services featured on this page.

Star Trek: Discovery's season 2 premiere date was also announced; it will debut on Jan. 17, 2019 on CBS All Access in the US and Netflix internationally. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.) Read our interviews with the cast of Star Trek: Discovery here.

Good Omens

Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens show, which stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant, debuted a trailer for the 2019 show during Comic Con. Good Omens is based on a book by authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, focusing on the 6,000-year-old friendship between a demon and an angel who are uniting to save the world.

American Gods

American Gods struck quite an impression during the first season for its mind-bending sex scenes and so much blood, and the Starz show is now returning for its second season. According to CNET sister site GameSpot, Executive Producer Neil Gaiman teased that "things get worse for everybody in traumatic ways" when the show picks up.

The second season of American Gods is set to debut sometime in 2019.

Want even more trailers that debuted during Comic Con? Here you go:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

The Magicians

Mortal Engines

Tell Me A Story

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Origin

Siren

The Boys

Gotham

Nightflyers

Star Trek: Discovery taps classic fun, adventure to woo old-school Trekkies: From the return of Spock to the lighter tone, this IS your father's Star Trek.

Mary Wiseman on Short Treks: A chat with Ensign Tilly as the show returns with online mini episodes.