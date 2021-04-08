NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 2: How to watch, start times and match card

WWE

The first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver is in the books. We have a new NXT Women's Champion, new NXT Tag Team Champions, and we got to see a classic in Walter versus Tommaso Ciampa. The second night, which airs on Thursday night, has a high bar to clear -- but it certainly has to potential to do so.

Night 1 of Stand and Deliver aired on both the USA Network and Peacock. Night 2 is different, as it's exclusively broadcasting from Peacock.

How to Watch on Peacock

You won't be able to watch the show on the WWE Network unless you live outside of the US. If you're in the US, you'll need to sign up to NBC's Peacock to watch Stand and Deliver Night 2 -- as well as WrestleMania. WWE has effectively deactivated the Network in the US, and from now on all pay-per-view events stream from Peacock. You can't switch membership, so you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium ($5 a month). Find out more here.

WWE

Start times

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 2 airs at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET exclusively on Peacock, on Thursday, April 8.

Wrestling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the shows start at midnight UK time. Audiences Down Under will need to carve out some of their 9-to-5 to watch the show, as it airs at 10 a.m AEST. Viewers in both regions can watch NXT TakeOver on the WWE Network, which still works like it always has outside of the US.

Match card

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 2

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross.

Unsanctioned match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly.

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship ladder match: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar.

NXT Women's Championship match: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. The Way.



NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 1 results