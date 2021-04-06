NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: How to watch on Peacock, start times and match card

WWE

WrestleMania week is upon us, which means there's a lot of wrestling to watch in the coming days. Apart from 'Mania itself, which caps the week off on Saturday and Sunday, there's also the Hall of Fame and, for the first time ever, two nights of NXT TakeOver. TakeOver: Stand and Deliver takes place on April 7 and 8, with the first night airing on USA Network and both nights streaming on Peacock (and not the WWE Network).

Night 1 of Stand and Deliver will be headlined by the NXT Women's Championship match between Io Shirai and challenger Raquel González -- though they'll have a tough time following the sub-main event, Walter versus Tommaso Ciampa. Night 2 has the dual main events of Kyle O'Reilly taking on Adam Cole and Fin Balor defending his NXT title against Karrion Kross.

How to Watch on Peacock and the USA Network

NXT broadcasts from the USA Network each Wednesday (although it'll change to Tuesdays from next week), but this week's show will be replaced with Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. In essence, TV viewers get a pay-per-view quality TV show to enjoy this Wednesday. It'll also air on NBC's Peacock streaming service. Crucially, Night 2 on Thursday takes place exclusively on Peacock.

That's Peacock and not the WWE Network. WWE has effectively deactivated the Network in the US, and from now on all pay-per-view events stream from Peacock. You can't switch membership, so you'll need to sign up to Peacock Premium ($5 a month) to watch NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver as well as WrestleMania. Find out more here.

Start times

Night 1 airs at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on the USA Network and Peacock on Wednesday, April 7. Night Two airs the same time, but exclusively on Peacock, on Thursday, April 8.

Wrestling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the shows start at midnight UK time. Audiences Down Under will need to carve out some of their 9-to-5 to watch the show, as it airs at 10 a.m AEST. Viewers in both regions can watch NXT TakeOver on the WWE Network, which still works like it always has outside of the US.

Match card

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 1

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel González.

NXT UK Championship: Walter (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

Pete Dunn vs. Kushida.

NXT Tag Team Championship match: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma.

Six-man Gauntlet Elimination for a shot at North American Championship: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight.

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 2