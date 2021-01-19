Nvidia Shield gets update to work with PS5's DualSense, new Xbox controllers

Sony

Still waiting on getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/Series S? You can now find a different use for those more readily available next-gen controllers. In a new update available today, Nvidia announced that the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers are now compatible with its Shield streaming boxes as part of its new version 8.2.2 update.

Both controllers utilize Bluetooth to connect to the Nvidia Shield hardware. On the DualSense simply hold down the PlayStation and Share/Clip button until the light pulses blue. Xbox users with a new Series X/S controller can put their controller into pairing mode by holding down the "pairing" button located at the top of the controller.

Once paired with the Shield you'll be able to use either to play Android games on your TV, with both controllers also now compatible with Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service. It should be noted that new DualSense features, including the adaptive triggers, will not be compatible with the Shield. Instead, the gamepad will function similar to a PlayStation 4's DualShock controller.

The company says that the new software update, which also adds support for Control4 home automation systems, is rolling out today to all Shield TV owners.