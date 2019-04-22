Nubia Alpha wrist phone launches April 25 for $449

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Galaxy Fold phone is grabbing all the attention because Samsung is delaying the launch of its foldable phone to figure out why many review units are failing. But Nubia, an associate company of Chinese phone-maker ZTE, plans to launch the Nubia Alpha, a different kind of foldable phone later this week.

The Nubia Alpha is a 4-inch smartphone with a flexible OLED display that wraps around a your wrist like a cuff. It will launch on April 25 for $449 or €449 with a Bluetooth only model in the US and Europe. However, an eSIM version will be available in China. If you are one of the first 50 buyers, you'll receive a free pair of Bluetooth Nubia Buds.

For more information, check out Nubia's website.