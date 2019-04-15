A massive fire broke out at Paris' historical Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, with videos showing the blaze at the 85-year-old cathedral cropping up on Twitter and other social media sites this afternoon.
[h2] 'Everything is burning'
Though authorities say it's too early to determine the cause of the fire, the flames were accelerated by the windy day. The streets, the heat of the flames and the Parisian landmark's positioning near the River Seine made it difficult for firemen to get closer.
Around 1:55 p.m. the cathedral's iconic spire fell after being consumed by flames. Shortly after, part of the roof collapsed.
"Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesperson Andre Finot told CBS News.
[h2] What caused the fire?
Authorities have not yet how to fire started or how the flame suppression progress is going.
Fire services told reporters that it's possible the fire might involve the $6.8 million renovation efforts that have been underway.
This is a developing story.
All Marvel franchises ranked, from Avengers to Daredevil: How do the X-Men movies stack up to Iron Man, Spider-Man and *shudder* Ghost Rider? Just so happens we made a list.
How Muslim millennials are looking for love: Some call it haram (forbidden), but more Muslims than ever are turning to apps like Minder and Muzmatch to find romance.
Discuss: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: What we know so far
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.