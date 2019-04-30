Noah Centineo to play He-Man in Sony's Masters of the Universe

Netflix

Actor Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I've Loved Before) has officially signed on to play muscular hero He-Man in Sony's upcoming Masters of the Universe live-action film, according to reports. He had been talks for the role for some time.

"Yes, Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Masters of the Universe! I have an affinity for being in my underwear," Centineo said while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday while promoting his recent film Perfect Date. "Thank you. Thank you so much. I'm very excited. It's a great opportunity."

The new film will be directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, and produced by David Goyer. Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are on board to write the Masters of the Universe film.

There aren't many other details about the new movie, which is based on the retro He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon and Mattel toy line that was very popular during the 1980s.

Masters of the Universe tells the adventures of Prince Adam, heir to the throne of planet Eternia, who uses a magical Power Sword to transform into the warrior He-Man.

An earlier Masters of the Universe live-action film came out 1987, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

A theatrical release date for the upcoming Masters of the Universe has yet to be announced and Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.