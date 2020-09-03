CNET también está disponible en español.

No Time to Die trailer builds James Bond hype back up

The delayed new James Bond movie comes out in November 2020.

The time is drawing near. After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic just weeks before it was set to be released back in March, No Time to Die -- the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's final outing as the superspy -- returned with a new trailer Thursday.

The film is scheduled to hit UK and Australian theaters Nov. 12, and is set to come out in the US Nov. 20. Make sure you're sitting comfortably as it's apparently the longest movie in the 007 series, clocking in at a whopping two hours and 43 minutes. 

No Time to Die also stars Ana de ArmasRami MalekLéa SeydouxNaomie HarrisBen WhishawJeffrey WrightLashana LynchChristoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. To get yourself in the mood, catch up with the best of the previous James Bond books and movies.

Movie theaters are tentatively reopening across the globe, with Christopher Nolan's Bond-style thriller Tenet now playing in the US and internationally. Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow are also scheduled to open in coming weeks and months -- catch up on the latest release dates with our guide to the reshuffled movie calendar.   

