Video Games

No Man's Sky coming to Xbox One in 'largest update yet'

The game will also play in 4K HDR on the Xbox One.

No Man's Sky

 No Man's Sky

Space exploration game No Man's Sky will be available on Xbox One later this year, almost two years after its initial launch in August 2016.

NEXT, as the update is called will be the "largest update yet," according to the game's creator Sean Murray. It will be free for existing players.

Talking to Eurogamer, Murray confirmed that the Xbox One version will include all previous updates as well as 4K and HDR support.

