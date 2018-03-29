No Man's Sky coming to Xbox One in 'largest update yet'

No Man's Sky

Space exploration game No Man's Sky will be available on Xbox One later this year, almost two years after its initial launch in August 2016.

NEXT, as the update is called will be the "largest update yet," according to the game's creator Sean Murray. It will be free for existing players.

Coming in Summer 2018 is No Man's Sky NEXT, a free update for PS4, PC, Xbox and WeGame. It's our largest update so far, and we're working our socks off pic.twitter.com/wZhjaLMbsT — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) March 29, 2018

Talking to Eurogamer, Murray confirmed that the Xbox One version will include all previous updates as well as 4K and HDR support.