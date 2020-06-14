No, KFC isn't releasing a new games console

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Not to be outdone by Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the fast-food restaurant chain KFC (previously called Kentucky Fried Chicken) launched its own gaming console as a joke.

Unfortunately, it's not real.

KFC posted a video showing off its new KFConsole on social media on June 12, a day after the PlayStation 5 reveal featuring a controversial new design.

The future of gaming is here.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/ssUrX41Ab1 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

The KFConsole looks a real gaming console with a power button, a disc drive and red lights. The video also claims that KFConsole has cross-platform compatibility.

However one detail gives away the joke -- the KFConsole also has built-in a red glowing BBQ grill called the "chicken chamber" for when gamers have the urge to cook up some chicken.

The KFConsole video has a release date of Nov. 12, so here's hoping KFC has a follow-up joke planned. Just don't plan on buying this high-tech gaming console that also doubles as a BBQ grill. KFC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

KFC Gaming

While the console is a clever joke, KFC does indeed have an interesting in gaming. Its KFC Gaming Twitter account has over 123.6K followers and the KFC Gaming Instagram account has 66.6K followers.

Previously in 2019, KFC released a real game called I Love You Colonel Sanders Dating Simulator Game, which previous launched on Steam; and KFC currently encourages gamers to make KFC builds in Minecraft and share them.

We challenged you to make KFC builds in Minecraft.



Now it's time for @SeaPeeKay to rate your submissions!



Watch here: https://t.co/fcStGzqzgH pic.twitter.com/VngCByWNK9 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 14, 2020

KFC also isn't afraid to pull unusual marketing stunts, including a real KFC fried-chicken computer keyboard complete with a chicken drumstick mouse, KFC fried chicken-scented sunscreen, KFC nail polish that tastes like fried chicken, and KFC Crocs shoes this year.

So when it comes to KFC products, sometimes it's hard to tell what's real and what's a fun joke. As expected, gamers took to social media wondering if the KFConsole was real or a hoax.

One curious gamer tweeted, "Any exclusive titles?"

you know it pic.twitter.com/dUGaJWNPJL — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

KFC responded with the comment, "You know it," along with an image of KFC's I Love You Colonel Sanders Dating Simulator Game.

2 Terabites 😎 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

Another gamer tweeted,"Dayummmm, how much storage though? I guess 2ChickenBytes."

KFC jokingly responded with the tweet, "2 Terabites."

Can you lay it sideways? — Xbox (@Xbox) June 12, 2020

Even Xbox responded to the KFC tweet with the question, "Can you lay it sideways?" as a reference to the recent memes about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console designs.

Here's a few more reactions from social media.

Long ago, the 4 nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when KFC attacked pic.twitter.com/3MYLaURtBl — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 12, 2020

Taking bets now,

Is the KFConsole real?

releasing Nov. 12th. pic.twitter.com/lCs4SemjY9 — Acing Entertainment #AssassinsCreedValhalla (@U_S_Ace) June 13, 2020

SCREW PS5 OR XBOX SERIES X ALL MY HOMIES WILL GET THE KFCONSOLE https://t.co/LPyhn2AJqE — Jam #BLM (@xdjamjamil) June 12, 2020

We here at PGG Fully support the KFConsole and are looking forward to the Chicken compartment 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N2qEJMOqB4 — PermaGlitched Gaming (@permaglitched) June 14, 2020

KFC dating simulator on the KFConsole 😳 — Aden (@ade__n) June 12, 2020