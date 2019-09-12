Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is like Wii Fit for the Switch

Nintendo

Ring Fit Adventure is an upcoming Nintendo Switch game that will use the Ring Con, a circular controller that will use the Joy-Cons from the system to detect certain motion used through the game. The Mario company showed off its unique controller last week confusing some people on its actual use.

Nintendo released a seven-minute video about Ring Fit Adventure and the Ring Con Thursday. One Joy-Con attaches to the ring while the other goes on a player's leg with the included leg strap. Actions in the game will require players to perform certain movements where it's running in place to, well, run.

Unlike previous fitness games like the Wii Fit, Ring Adventure has battles similar to an RPG, and there's even a bodybuilding dragon to defeat. Performing an attack on an enemy will require players to perform more than 40 core and yoga exercises. In turn, pressing the Ring Con against the abs and engaging them will help block enemy attacks.

For those who don't want to adventure, there are also various fitness minigames available or creating a workout routine using the various exercises.

Ring Fit Adventure comes out on Oct. 18 and will require a Nintendo Switch console although it appears it will not work with the Joy-Con-less Nintendo Switch Lite.