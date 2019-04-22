Nintendo's Game Boy is 30 years old! Which one is your favorite?

The Japanese electronics company Nintendo is one of the most iconic names in the gaming industry. From the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) to the many different versions of Game Boy, the GameCube, to today's incredibly popular Nintendo Switch -- if you've gamed you've heard of Nintendo.

Vince Talotta, Toronto Star via Getty Images

Sunday marked the 30th birthday of the Game Boy, one of the first majorly successful devices that dominated the handheld gaming market for years after its release in 1989. It was succeeded by the Game Boy Color, the Game Boy Advance and Game Boy Advance SP.

I personally put in countless hours between the Game Boy Color and the Game Boy Advance mostly playing Pokémon, but other games, too, like Wario Land, Sonic and more.

Which Game Boy games were your favorite? Which version of the Game Boy was your favorite? My favorite was the Game Boy Advance with its horizontal display. The SP definitely came with an upgrade with the backlit LED screen, but there was just something about that Game Boy Advance that I couldn't quit.

Take a look at the poll below and vote on your favorite version of the Game Boy as well as your favorite games to celebrate the 30th anniversary! Let us know in more detail in the comments.