Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play three more classic games starting Wednesday. They can also get a fresh spin on an existing pair.

The company added Adventures of Lolo, Ninja Gaiden and Wario's Woods to its selection of classic NES games in the paid service, as well as surprise SP versions of Dr. Mario and Metroid, Nintendo Life reported.

New #NES games have been added to #NintendoSwitchOnline – Nintendo Entertainment System. Wield the deadly Dragon Sword in Ninja Gaiden, save the day as Toad in Wario’s Woods, and help Lolo rescue his love in ADVENTURES OF LOLO!



See the full line-up: https://t.co/l0HWXzma2W pic.twitter.com/TWcSiHkPaq — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 12, 2018

Dr. Mario SP starts you off at level 20 at Hi speed, allowing you to see a "rare scene," while Metroid SP puts you right into the battle with archnemesis/space dragon Ridley near the end of the game and gives you all of hero Samus Aran's upgrades.

Dr. Mario and Samus are longtime Smash Bros. fighters, and Ridley was added as an unlockable fighter in Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo previously added SP versions of The Legend of Zelda and Gradius to the service.

Now playing: Watch this: Unboxing the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate...

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.