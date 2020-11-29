CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals PS5 restock Xbox Series X in stock HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini Tile Cyber Monday Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle restock for Cyber Monday: How to check inventory at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

The Switch came out in 2017, but a new 2020 holiday bundle is almost as tough to find as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

,
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

The bad news: As Cyber Monday approaches, the new Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle is very tough to find in stock at its normal retail price of $299. The good news: It's not impossible. We know, because at least one person at CNET was able to snag it at Amazon in the past few days, and we also saw it in stock at Walmart -- yes, only briefly -- on Sunday morning. Here's how you can find it too, now that Black Friday is officially over.

For starters, let's talk about what you get in the box with the new $299 Switch Mario Kart bundle:

In other words, you're getting the same great hardware that can connect to a TV or be played in your hands, with some free games thrown in. Even if you're brand-new to the Switch, you can grab a Joy-Con controller and jump into a Kart race right out of the box. Then, because much of the Switch library is digital, you can download a digital version of any game your heart desires.  

nintendo-switch-black-friday
Nintendo

The bundle became "available" at most major retailers -- Amazon, Target, Best Buy and GameStop -- on Sunday, Nov. 22. But it immediately went out of stock everywhere (at least online), and will likely continue to be so. (We say it's "out of stock" if you can't get it at the normal $299 price; there are plenty of third-party resellers happy to sell it to you for hundreds more.) To that end, we're also keeping tabs on the inventory on the "regular" Nintendo Switch -- same exact hardware, but no bundled digital codes (scroll down). And keep in mind that Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have seen Switch games drop to as low as $15 to $30, so you could put together a nice gift bundle of your own.  

Check the links here to see if the bundle is in stock at major vendors. But be warned: If you spot it, you'll want to act fast -- we saw stock sell out at Amazon and Walmart within minutes. Right now, there's no indication of any scheduled inventory drops from retailers, but we'll keep updating this page with any news.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

Walmart

As mentioned above, we last saw online inventory at Walmart on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. 

See at Walmart

Best Buy

Best Buy had the bundle as of the morning of Nov. 22, but it immediately went out of stock.

See at Best Buy

Amazon

At least one CNET staffer was able to nab the Switch from Amazon on Black Friday proper. When it's not in stock, you'll see higher prices from third-party resellers.

See at Amazon

GameStop

GameStop has a product page for the bundle, but we haven't seen it in stock there.

See at GameStop

Target

Yep, Target has a page for it too. You may have better luck with curbside pickup if your local store has it in stock.

See at Target

Nintendo Switch consoles (not the Black Friday bundle)

These come with the same Switch hardware, but without the bundled digital codes in the versions above. The Switch is available with red and blue controllers, gray controllers or in an Animal Crossing edition (a design based on the game, but without that title included).

Amazon

See Red/Blue at Amazon
See Gray at Amazon
See Animal Crossing at Amazon

Best Buy

See Red/Blue at Best Buy
See Gray at Best Buy
See Animal Crossing at Best Buy

GameStop

See Red/Blue at GameStop
See Gray at GameStop
See Animal Crossing at GameStop

What's a good price for the Switch?

The Mario Kart bundle is the best deal on the Switch. Otherwise, you should consider yourself lucky if you find it at its normal list price of $299. With bundles and used consoles selling for $400 or more, paying "only" the suggested retail price is a win on this product. The Switch Lite is $199 -- and somewhat easier to find -- but that model can't be connected to a TV for big-screen gaming.

Read more: The best Nintendo Switch games for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch 2: What we want to see
6:22
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.