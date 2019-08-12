Screenshot/Best Buy

Nintendo Switch fans have more than just new consoles coming, the Joy-Con controllers are also getting a bright new look. Best Buy is taking preorders now for a spunky green color it's carrying exclusively. The green Joy-Cons will be available on Oct. 27.

If green's not your thing, the controllers will also be available in two other new color schemes, according to a GameSpot story Monday. Users can buy a blue and neon yellow Joy-Con pair or a set in neon purple and neon orange, and those are scheduled to arrive a few weeks earlier on Oct. 4. (Editors' note: CNET and GameSpot are both owned by CBS.)

Nintendo Switch buyers used to have one console to choose from, but soon there will be three. The Nintendo Switch Lite, a handheld-only version of the console that costs $100 less than the original, will go on sale in September. And the original Nintendo Switch is set to get an upgrade this month with better battery life. Nintendo is also reportedly working with Sharp to bring IGZO screens to the Switch, though it's unclear which model might get the improved display.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

