Nintendo Switch is getting a Fortnite makeover in new bundle

The limited edition Switch will be available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting in October.

The Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle has  yellow and blue Joy-Cons and a themed dock.

 Nintendo

A new limited edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch is coming to Europe on Oct. 30, followed by Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 6. 

This model will include the console and dock with a Fortnite design on both, along with exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Cons. The console will come with Fortnite pre-installed, as well as a Wildcat Bundle download code, which will give users access to a Wildcat Outfit and two additional styles, a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles, along with 2000 V-Bucks.

Playing most Switch games online requires a subscription to Nintendo's $20 a year Switch Online service, but Fortnite is exempt from this -- all you need is the console, the game and an internet connection.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a US release.

