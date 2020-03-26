Nintendo Switch getting new Pokemon Sword and Shield expansions in 2020

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo Switch fans have plenty to look forward to in 2020. After Microsoft and Sony detailed their respective next-gen consoles -- the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 -- earlier this month, Nintendo on Thursday unveiled a host of new games and updates coming to its current system in 2020.

Among the highlights: big new expansions to Pokemon Sword and Shield, new fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the arrival of several classic franchises on the Switch, including Borderlands, XCOM and BioShock.

Coming days after the release of one of Nintendo's most anticipated games of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the news was announced during a nearly 29-minute Nintendo Direct Mini video posted on YouTube.

Details on the games vary. The first of the Pokemon expansions called The Isle of Armor will launch by the "end of June" for $30, with a press release accompanying the Direct stating that a second expansion called The Crown Tundra set to be "revealed in the future."

As part of the first expansion "trainers can gather at a new dojo for Pokemon Battles to master their skills" as well as acquire "legendary Pokemon Kubfu from the master, Mustard."

The 2K Games including XCOM 2, Borderlands Legendary Collection (which includes the original Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel) and the BioShock games will arrive on May 29.

The new Super Smash Bros. character, however, was simply teased to be coming from robot fighter Arms as part of the game's Fighters Pass Vol. 2, with Nintendo not providing details on exactly who the mysterious new fighter will be. That detail, and the release of the fighter, will arrive in June.

As for Animal Crossing, fans of the game will be able to take part in a new Bunny Day egg hunt in April.

