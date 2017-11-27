Esto también se puede leer en español.

Nintendo Switch accessories get rare Cyber Monday discount

Now's the time to stock up on game controllers and charge cables, including Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller.

Bad news: there are no sales on the Nintendo Switch, one of the holiday's hottest products. But you can get discounts on the accessories.

Amazon is having a rare sale on Nintendo Switch accessories, and not just third-party ones: Nintendo's Joy-Cons -- even the red and blue ones -- and the Pro Controller are on sale, too. (These are all from Amazon.)

  • A pair of Joy-Cons is now $67.99 (15 percent off, normally $80), and yes, the red and blue model is in stock. This is the deal to get if you've even been slightly thinking of extra controllers (for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's essential for four-player mode).
  • The really good Pro Controller is $59.49, which is $10 off the normal price.
  • The Hori Compact Playstand is $9.09, which is $3.90 off the normal price. I've never used it, but it's gotten good reviews, and for under $10 it's a decent experiment for tabletop gaming.
  • If you have four Joy-Cons and want to charge them all at once, this four-controller charge dock for $18.98 ($11.01 off) might be your best bet.
  • Amazon Basics has a carrying case that holds the Switch and the dock and charge cords (for long holiday trips) for $15.99 ($14 off).
  • Amazon Basics also has a slim carry case for the Switch and games, and it's just $9.98 ($4.01 off).
  • The official Nintendo AC adapter is also on sale, in case you need a spare, for $25.49 ($4.50 off).
  • Hori's car charger for Switch is a few dollars off, too, at $16.82 ($3.17 off).

