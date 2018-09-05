Nintendo launches new 2018 3DS and Switch games: How to watch live

Nintendo is preparing to announce a host of new 3DS and Switch games during its next Nintendo Direct live show on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The Japanese company announced the show via a post on Twitter, promising 35 minutes of news on forthcoming games.

Tune in 9/6 at 3pm PT for a new Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles!https://t.co/vZbh2Ng6u1 pic.twitter.com/WVMdZYeGFv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2018

Nintendo has also teased details about its forthcoming Switch Online service, including the ability to play the original Mario Bros. game in co-op mode.

The company says it will release 20 free NES games for subscribers of the service, which costs $3.99 a month, or $20 a year. The service is expected to go live in the second half of September.

Watch the live stream from Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT here. (See what time that it is in your time zone here.)