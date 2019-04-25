CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo says it won't reveal cheaper Switch at E3

Company boss Shuntaro Furukawa appeared to refute rumors that the new version would launch in June.

We may have to make do with regular Nintendo Switch for a bit longer.

Perhaps that cheaper Nintendo Switch won't be coming as soon as we'd hoped.

The Japanese game company's president apparently poured cold water on reports that it'd launch a new version of its portable console by the end of June, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

"As a general rule, we're always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it," Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters in Japan. "But we have no plans to announce that at this year's E3 in June."

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

