Nintendo says it won't reveal cheaper Switch at E3

Sarah Tew/CNET

Perhaps that cheaper Nintendo Switch won't be coming as soon as we'd hoped.

The Japanese game company's president apparently poured cold water on reports that it'd launch a new version of its portable console by the end of June, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

"As a general rule, we're always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it," Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters in Japan. "But we have no plans to announce that at this year's E3 in June."

