Nintendo reportedly says coronavirus is impacting Switch production

Sarah Tew/CNET

Nintendo said Thursday it sold 52 million Switches since its launch in 2017, which is more units sold than the SNES. Also briefly mentioned after the sales numbers reveal was that the coronavirus outbreak in China may have an effect on the console's production.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said in a news briefing Thursday the Switch production in China is "seeing some impact from the coronavirus" according to a report from Reuters. He didn't provide details about the extent of the impact.

The first coronavirus cases in China started on Dec. 31 in the city of Wuhan. Since then, the pneumonia-like illness has infected more than 7,700 people and resulted in more than 170 deaths. Only five cases of the virus have been found in the US, but the first case of a person-to-person infection was discovered Thursday. Apple, Google, McDonald's and some esports events have been affected by the outbreak.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on how much of an impact the virus will have on production.