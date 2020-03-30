Nintendo reportedly planning a year of Mario for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

It was 35 years ago when Super Mario Bros. leaped into the world. Nintendo will reportedly celebrate the coral anniversary by giving Switch owners all the Mario games they can stand.

The Switch maker reportedly planned a Super Mario 35th anniversary event for E3 in June, but due to the event's cancellation amid the coronavirus outbreak, the company is readjusting its plans according to a report from Eurogamer and VGC Monday. Nintendo was set to release multiple remastered or updated versions of older Mario games including Super Mario 3D World Deluxe, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. There was also a rumored new entry in the Paper Mario franchise.

Along with new games, Nintendo was also reportedly going to announce more details of a partnership with Universal for the Super Nintendo World theme park and an upcoming animated Mario movie.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.