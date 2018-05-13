Nintendo brings NES Classic back to stores in June

Josh Miller/CNET

We've known since last year that Nintendo was planning to bring back the Mini NES, now we have a date.

From June 29, 2018, you'll be able to buy the NES Classic Edition in stores in the US.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

Thankfully, Nintendo says they'll be available until the end of the year. The console costs $80.

The NES Classic was initially released in November 2016 and was a dramatic success. It comes with classic games like Super Mario Bros 3., Metroid and The Legend of Zelda. Later, Nintendo also launched the SNES Classic. Both have been in demand since their release and Nintendo has struggled to keep up. Other manufacturers like Neo Geo have jumped on the trend in the interim. A Sega Genesis Mini is set for release later this year.

