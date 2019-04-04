Nintendo just announced Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey in VR

Time to leave this cursed realm behind and enter the timesink void of Breath of the Wild forever.
Nintendo, via Twitter, has just announced that Breath of the Wild will be playable using its new cardboard Nintendo Labo VR kit. My mind is completely blown.
A cross section of Mario Odyssey will also be playable, that's nice. But the actual full and complete Breath of the Wild will be playable, from start to finish. It's the real deal: Players will be able to use existing game saves. All that's required is to build the headset. Like any other Labo peripheral, go to the options screen in the game and select "On" to the Toy-Con VR Goggles option.
For the uninitiated, Labo is a series of cardboard contraptions designed for use with the Nintendo Switch. You can build a cardboard steering wheel, a cardboard fishing rod. You can even turn into a cardboard robot with Labo. A cardboard VR headset is the latest device in the works from Nintendo.
CNET went hands-on with the Labo VR kit earlier this year. It's hardly the most high tech VR experience out there, and at this point we have no idea how Nintendo will adapt Breath of the Wild to suit the VR experience, but I can't wait to check it out.
I for one will happily vomit my way into the Breath of the Wild void. Motion sickness be damned, I want to experience my personal favourite video game of all time in VR.
