Nintendo eShop sale: 7 discounted Switch games to buy now

Though cities around the US are beginning to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown, the process is slow and social distancing is still highly encouraged. In other words, you're still probably going to spend much of your time at home. Helping to ease the pain, Nintendo has four -- yes, four -- notable sales going on in its eShop that offer great deals on some sweet Switch games.

One, the Family Time sale, lasts until May 25. Two, one on Sonic titles and the other on anime games, end May 26. One more, on games published by Annapurna Interactive, extends all the way to May 28.

Below are our picks of the best discounted Switch games you can score right now.

Nintendo Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a game that shouldn't work, but absolutely does. It's a Ubisoft-developed tactical game that, as the title suggests, combines Mario with Ubisoft's loveable (try as you might to hate them) Rabbids. It got 9/10 at Gamespot, CNET's sister site, but it's something you have to play to believe actually works. It's down to $14.99, all the way from $59.99, until May 25.

Annapurna Interactive What Remains of Edith Finch is a narrative-intense game about the Finch family, many members of which were met with untimely deaths. It's an imaginative game that'll take you around two hours to beat -- but though it's short, it's one you'll remember for a long time. It's $9.99, 50% off, until May 28. Read GameSpot's What Remains of Edith Finch review.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Good games based on TV shows are rare. Dragon Ball FighterZ, a spectacular 2D fighting game by Arc System Works, is the kind of exception that comes along once every few years to remind you that, yes, high-quality licensed games are possible. It got a 9/10 rating from our sister site GameSpot and is fun to play both alone and with friends. Read GameSpot's Dragon Ball FighterZ review.

Sega Sonic has had a rough time transitioning from 2D to 3D. Sonic Mania sidesteps that issue by keeping things 2D, where our beloved hedgehog's strengths lie. It's a 16 bit game made in commemoration of Sonic's 25th anniversary, and it's the most acclaimed games in the franchise in a long time. It's $9.99, 50% off its regular price, until May 26.

Annapurna Interactive Gone Home is a popular and influential mystery game from 2013, originally launched on the PC and eventually ported to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Switch. You arrive at your family home in 1995 expecting to be greeted with gleeful reunions. Instead you're met with an empty house and an ominous note. Finding the answer will cost you $7.49 and about two hours of your life -- a worthy exchange. Read GameSpot's Gone Home review.

Namco Bandai Games But maybe you're not after a two-hour narrative game. Maybe you want to sink your teeth into something. Lucky lucky, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is available for $30. A JRPG originally released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, it received near universal praise upon launch and is perfectly suited for the Switch. Read GameSpot's Ni no Kuni review.