Nintendo Direct: Start time, how to watch or stream online and what to expect

James Martin/CNET

The next Nintendo Direct livestream is coming Thursday, Sept. 23, the company said. The 40-minute livestream will mainly focus on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter, and comes days before the new OLED model of the hybrid console launches on Oct. 8.

When does the Nintendo Direct start?

The Nintendo Direct will be livestreamed starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, which converts to 11 p.m. BST or 8 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct

The event will be streaming from Nintendo's YouTube channel. We've embedded the YouTube link above, you can watch right here.

What should we expect from the Nintendo Direct?

Metroid Dread, the latest game in Nintendo's long-running sci-fi series, is coming out on Oct. 8 and is the fall's major Switch game. The company will likely take one last opportunity to showcase it prior to release.

There are a couple of other big Switch releases coming this year. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of 2007 Nintendo DS adventures Diamond and Pearl, arrive on Nov. 19, while Super Mario Party Superstars, Shin Megami Tensei V and Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp are coming out on Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, respectively.

Since the winter stretches into next year, we might get another look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus ahead of its Jan. 28 release. Splatoon 3 and the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are due out next year as well, but don't have firm release dates.

It's also been a long time since we've heard anything about Bayonetta 3. Meanwhile, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has one more fighter coming as downloadable content, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players would undoubtedly love to see some new features.

In addition, we've heard reports that Nintendo Switch Online, the console's subscription service, is adding Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its library of classics, and an FCC filing suggested that a new Switch controller is coming.